Inspire Investing LLC Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in AdvanSix $ASIX

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 5,551.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 43,742 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AdvanSix by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

ASIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $20.53 on Monday. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $551.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

