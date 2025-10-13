Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 9.22%.The business had revenue of $884.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPH. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

