Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 40,959 Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Remitly Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Remitly Global during the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RELY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Remitly Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Remitly Global from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

NASDAQ RELY opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 249.87 and a beta of 0.10. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $411.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.59 million. Remitly Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 186,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,311.46. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $243,244.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,544,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,799,824.72. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,993. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

