Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 133.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $82.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61. Glaukos Corporation has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho set a $130.00 price objective on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair raised Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Glaukos from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

