Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Valvoline $VVV

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at about $82,748,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,510,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,728 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,985,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Valvoline by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,224,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,622,000 after purchasing an additional 723,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,756,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Cfra Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis bought 12,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.41 per share, with a total value of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,492.25. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $33.22 on Monday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.