Inspire Investing LLC Sells 129,527 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. $COMM

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 129,527 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $143,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1,152.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on COMM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of CommScope to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Northland Capmk upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on CommScope in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CommScope in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

CommScope stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $17.13.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.61%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

