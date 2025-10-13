Inspire Investing LLC Sells 14,550 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 22,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,214,678.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,016.90. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,130 shares in the company, valued at $329,602.50. This trade represents a 43.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,859 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,577 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.29 and a beta of 2.20. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 24.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTGX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

