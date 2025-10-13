Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP Holdings Trimmed by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBP. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 92.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $239.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $280.00.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBP. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Danske cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Installed Building Products

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $877,073.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,933.44. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,727,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,714.29. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,123,578. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.