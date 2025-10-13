Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP Stock Position Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $239.07 on Monday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.66 and its 200-day moving average is $203.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%.The company had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Danske downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.45.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total value of $128,635.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,095.94. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,727,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,714.29. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,655 shares of company stock worth $3,123,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

