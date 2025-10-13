Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA Shares Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 0.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPA opened at $152.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day moving average is $137.41. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $159.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

