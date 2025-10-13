Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF $PSP Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 900.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,682 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $66.67 on Monday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.33.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

