Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC Position Increased by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 35,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 2.1%

PDBC stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

