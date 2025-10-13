Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC Stock Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 405.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,769,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,398,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,308 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,695,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,041 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,489,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,321 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 742,996 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.16 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

