Invesco QQQ $QQQ Holdings Increased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 4.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $589.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $583.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.68. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

