Invesco QQQ $QQQ is M3 Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

M3 Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.4% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4,389.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 43,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,799 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 19,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 62,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $589.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $583.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.68. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $613.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

