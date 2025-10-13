Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Prostatis Group LLC’s Largest Position

Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 9.8% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $2,775,904,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $463,293,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $589.55 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $613.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.68.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

