Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.7% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $589.55 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $613.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.68.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

