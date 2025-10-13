Invesco QQQ $QQQ Position Reduced by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.2% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46.5% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $589.55 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $613.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

