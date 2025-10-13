Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summa Corp. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,307 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of QQQ opened at $589.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $583.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.68. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

