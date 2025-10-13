Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.0% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $589.55 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $613.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

