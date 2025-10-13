Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $185.12 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $192.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.70.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

