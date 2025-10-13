Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 186.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

