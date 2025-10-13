iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Holdings Lifted by Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC

Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 11.0% of Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 23.4%

Shares of IEFA opened at $86.09 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.18.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.