iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA is Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $86.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average of $82.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

