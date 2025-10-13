iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA is Stephens Consulting LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stephens Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,369 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 23.4%

IEFA opened at $86.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

