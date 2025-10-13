iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,663,000 after buying an additional 663,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,273,000 after acquiring an additional 258,589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,386,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,592,000 after acquiring an additional 239,082 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

