iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 23.4%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.18.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

