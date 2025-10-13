iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,336,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,662 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $361,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

