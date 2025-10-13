iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stock Holdings Lessened by Dynamic Financial Group

Dynamic Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.7% of Dynamic Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dynamic Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,891 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $86.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

