iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Acquired by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

