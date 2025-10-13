iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,006 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

