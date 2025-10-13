iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after purchasing an additional 923,688 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,432,000 after acquiring an additional 251,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,370,000 after acquiring an additional 288,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,589,000 after acquiring an additional 347,117 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $114.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

