iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Joel Adams & Associates Inc.

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,011,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,356,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $114.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

