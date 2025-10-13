iShares Global Materials ETF $MXI Stock Holdings Increased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the period. iShares Global Materials ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 178,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,345,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1,061.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Climber Capital SA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000.

MXI stock opened at $89.95 on Monday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $93.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

