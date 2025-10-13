iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 153.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,851 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 86,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $92.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $95.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.