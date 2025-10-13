iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,214,000 after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $75.19 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.32.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

