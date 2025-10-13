iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF $SMIN Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS SMIN opened at $72.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $885.29 million, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average of $72.91.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

