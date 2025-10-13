iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ Stock Holdings Raised by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 63,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 31,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $78.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.42. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

