iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB is Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,408,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,666,000 after purchasing an additional 299,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after purchasing an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,088,000 after purchasing an additional 550,570 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,664 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

