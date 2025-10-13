iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

