iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Stock Position Trimmed by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.85 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average of $104.42.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

