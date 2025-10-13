iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Acquired by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $237.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $248.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.