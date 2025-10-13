iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,660,000 after purchasing an additional 265,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,808,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $237.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $248.48. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.