iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Sold by Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC

Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $138.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.27. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.