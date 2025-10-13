iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $138.16 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

