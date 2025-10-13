iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 5.1% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $26,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,925,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,433,000 after buying an additional 194,941 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,669,000. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $21,391,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 188.7% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 81,683 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $138.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.27. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

