iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Stock Position Lowered by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $271.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $292.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.5407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

