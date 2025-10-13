iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,944.2% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,539,000. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,663,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 39.1%

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $206.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.90. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $198.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

