iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $192.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $201.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.13.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.