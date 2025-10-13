Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 230,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,176,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

National Health Investors stock opened at $73.75 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. National Health Investors had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $70.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 117.57%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

